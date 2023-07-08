Neetu Kapoor birthday special: Look at her khullam khulla pyaar with Rishi Kapoor
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023
It started in 1975 when a teenaged Neetu would work in as many as 15 films paired with Rishi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In their initial days as co-stars, Neetu was merely a confidante to Rishi, who would pour out his disappointments to her over failed relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple spoke frankly about their romance on Karan Johar’s show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The moment of epiphany came to Rishi when he was away in Paris for the shoot of his film, Barood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two had just shot for the film, Kabhi Kabhie in Kashmir.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was then that Rishi felt lonely and sent Neetu a telegram. ‘Ye Sikhni badi yaad aati hai (I am missing this Sikhni)’, wrote Times of India in a report.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neetu had shown that telegram to Yash and Pam Chopra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi was, however, commitment-phobic; he had reportedly told Neetu, “I’ll only date you, I’ll never get married to you.”
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All this, when Neetu was still in her teens.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, the bond between them was way too strong to Rishi to not consider marriage. Five years after they began dating, they were married.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their engagement was a hush-hush affair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They didn’t have rings to exchange; while he gave Neetu his sister’s ring, film Jhootha Kahin Ka’s director, who was also present, gave his ring to Neetu to give it to Rishi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Night Manager becomes most watched series ever on Disney Plus Hotstar; here's why we want more of Aditya Roy Kapur
Find Out More