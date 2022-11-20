Sister goals

Neha and Aisha Sharma were spotted at a gym in Bandra earlier today. Their photos always wins hearts of their fans.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Pretty workout wear

Neha and Aisha were seen wearing sports wear in black and brown colours. They showed off their bold looks.

Source: Bollywood

Always together

The celebrity siblings always prefer to workout together. They are often seen heading to the gym wearing quirky sportswear.

Source: Bollywood

Sports bra goals

Neha was papped wearing a brown sleeveless sports bra with brown tights. She teamed it up with a black jacket.

Source: Bollywood

Aisha Sharma's black coloured fashion

Aisha was seen wearing a black sports bra, black tights and a black jacket with black shoes. She had tied her hair in a top bun.

Source: Bollywood

Neha-Aisha Sharma's makeup

Both the sisters were bare faced and went de-glam in front of the paps.

Source: Bollywood

Toned midriff goals

Both the siblings wore sultry sports wear where they showcased their toned midriff and gave us workout goals.

Source: Bollywood

Twinning and how

It is interesting to note that both the siblings had worn a black coloured jacket over their sports bra.

Source: Bollywood

Winning together

Surely, sisters who gym always together surely always win every battle together.

Source: Bollywood

Minimalistic fashion

Neha was seen carrying her phone and a huge bag in her hands while Aisha was just seen with her phone.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kriti Sanon is alluring in saree

 Find Out More