Here's how Neha Kakkar fell in love with Rohanpreet Singh. Take a look at their love story here.
Birthday girl Neha has never shied to express her love towards her husband.
Neha said that the first thought she had of Rohanpreet was that he was a good human being.
Neha revealed that Rohanreet always had the quality of treating everyone nicely.
Neha revealed that her husband has been the cutest she ever met.
Neha was attracted to Rohanpreet the first time she met him on the sets of Nehu Da Vyah.
Neha's husband Rohanpreet also revealed that she has been a down to Earth person.
Rohanpreet one fine day mustered the courage to propose her.
Neha's marriage with Rohanpreet had taken the full internet by storm.
Neha with her husband often posts cute videos on her social media feed.
Who does not know Neha who is a famous Indian singer.
He had also started his journey as a singer.
Here's wishing Neha a very happy birthday.
