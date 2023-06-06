How Neha Kakkar fell in love with Rohanpreet Singh

Here's how Neha Kakkar fell in love with Rohanpreet Singh. Take a look at their love story here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Great pair

Birthday girl Neha has never shied to express her love towards her husband.

Lovely human

Neha said that the first thought she had of Rohanpreet was that he was a good human being.

Nice

Neha revealed that Rohanreet always had the quality of treating everyone nicely.

Cute

Neha revealed that her husband has been the cutest she ever met.

Attraction

Neha was attracted to Rohanpreet the first time she met him on the sets of Nehu Da Vyah.

Down to Earth

Neha's husband Rohanpreet also revealed that she has been a down to Earth person.

Courage

Rohanpreet one fine day mustered the courage to propose her.

Storm

Neha's marriage with Rohanpreet had taken the full internet by storm.

Cute

Neha with her husband often posts cute videos on her social media feed.

About Neha

Who does not know Neha who is a famous Indian singer.

About Rohanpreet

He had also started his journey as a singer.

Birthday girl

Here's wishing Neha a very happy birthday.

