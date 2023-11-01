Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma beat Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora in terms of hottest gym looks

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma ooze oomph with their hotness quotient in these pictures.

Neha Sharma's gym looks set the screens on fire.

The sibling duo often pose for pictures together as they flaunt their gym outfit.

Neha Sharna's gym looks will make your jaw drop.

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma have been dishing out sister goals in these pictures.

The Sharma sisters often turns many heads and steal several hearts with their uber hot looks.

Neha Sharma floors everyone with her well toned body and we cannot take our eyes off her.

She is a fitness freak and never shy away from flaunting her body.

Neha and Aisha are always smiles to the cameras.

Her gym looks will make you go weak in the knees.

