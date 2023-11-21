Neha Sharma's 36th birthday: Decoding her fitness and beauty secrets
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Neha has acted in several movies, including Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Crook, Tanhaji, Youngistaan, Tum Bin, and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.
The actress is often praised for her flawless beauty and her well-toned body, as she slays all styles effortlessly.
On her 36th birthday, here's everything you need to know if you've ever wondered what the secret is to her flawless appearance.
She undoubtedly enjoys working out and refers to the gym as her "Happy Place". The actress had previously said in an interview, "I combine power yoga with the gym."
Neha Sharma enjoys dancing and includes it into her routines in addition to her rigorous training.
She stated in the interview that she received classical dance training when she was younger.
Having a balanced diet is her go to mantra. She takes care of her nutrient intake very well.
She not only follows a healthy diet, but she also practices intermittent fasting. She reportedly drinks black coffee and fasts for 16 to 18 hours every day.
Spending time on skincare during the day is necessary to attain that perfect glow. She uses a straightforward routine of cleansing, toning and moisturizing.
