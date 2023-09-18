Neither Samantha nor Anushka Shetty for Salman Khan, Karan Johar film, check latest updates

Salman Khan is gearing up for an action thriller movie against the backdrop of the Indian Army. Here's the latest update on the same.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Salman Kjo's reunion 

The superstar will reunite with Karan Johar after a gap of about 25 years. 

Salman's next 

Salman Khan is working with Vishnu Vardhan of Shershaah fame for the first time. 

Salman on a new mission

The actor is usually loved for his beefy avatar. But as per reports, Salman is working hard on losing weight and toning his physique for the new movie. 

Salman's new role 

The handsome hunk will be seen in the role of a paramilitary officer. The hunt for the leading lady is on. 

Anushka Shetty 

It was said that Anushka is being considered for the leading part. But that does not seem to be the case. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

As per a Pinkvilla report, Salman will neither romance Samantha in the action thriller movie. 

Trisha Krishan approached? 

Well, the insider reveals that two actresses have been discussed. Let's see if Trisha is a contender.

Salman Khan's last release

Earlier this year, Salman was seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which did not do well. 

Salman becomes cautious 

The superstar has become very choosy with his scripts now. 

Filming for Salman-Karan's film

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the shooting for this new movie will begin in October. 

Tiger 3 

As of now, Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in Diwali. 

Fans love 

After the debacle of KKBKKJ, fans have pinned their hopes on Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3. 

