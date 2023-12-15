Netflix 2024 Binge list: Kapil Sharma's show, Do Patti and more series, movies to look forward to

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023

Amar Singh Chamkila's biographical is going to release on Netflix. 

Diljit Dosanjh plays the titlar role while Imtiaz Ali directs it. 

Parineeti Chopra will be seen as Amarjyot in the movie. 

A documentary on Yo Yo Honey Singh's life is going to roll out next year. 

The musician aims to give a peek into his unfiltered journey, highs, lows, and all.

Kriti Sanon turns producer for Do Patti which also stars Kajol. 

The mystery thriller will have Shaheer Sheikh in a pivotal role too. 

Rebel Moon Part One:  Child of Fire is releasing on 22nd December. 

Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver is scheduled to release in April 2024. 

Sweet Home Season 3 will delve deeper into the trials confronted by individuals navigating through monstrous transformations.

Killer Soup is culinary-themed entertainment starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee. 

Last but not the least is Kapil Sharma's show with Netflix which also has Sunil Grover in it! Bring it on already. 

