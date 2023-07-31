Netflix binge list for August 2023: Heart of Stone, Guns & Gulabs and more

Here's what to watch on Netflix in August. Heart of Stone, Guns & Gulabs and more on list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023
Alia Bhatt's Hollywood venture with Gal Gadot will drop on August 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Charlie and Nick's story will go forward in season 2 that will release on August 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo starrer will also drop on August 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series revolving around opioid epidemic will drop on August 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix film Soulcatcher will drop on August 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Get ready for Zombies to take over as the film releases on August 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For kids, mech Cadet will release on August 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's documentary series will release on August 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tobey Maguire starrer will release on August 1 on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The animated series releases on August 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The documentary releases on August 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Aniston starrer will release on August 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People with Down syndrome will test their luck at love. Releasing on August 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao's Guns & Gulaabs is going to release soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!