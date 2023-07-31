Netflix binge list for August 2023: Heart of Stone, Guns & Gulabs and more

Here's what to watch on Netflix in August. Heart of Stone, Guns & Gulabs and more on list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood venture with Gal Gadot will drop on August 11.

HeartStopper Season 2

Charlie and Nick's story will go forward in season 2 that will release on August 3.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo starrer will also drop on August 3.

Painkiller

The series revolving around opioid epidemic will drop on August 10.

Soulcatcher

Netflix film Soulcatcher will drop on August 2.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the dead

Get ready for Zombies to take over as the film releases on August 3.

Mech Cadets

For kids, mech Cadet will release on August 10.

The Hunt For Veerappan

Netflix's documentary series will release on August 4.

Spider-Man 2

Tobey Maguire starrer will release on August 1 on Netflix.

LEGO Dreamzzz - Trials of the Dream Chasers

The animated series releases on August 11.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

The documentary releases on August 2.

The Bounty Hunter

Jennifer Aniston starrer will release on August 1.

Down For Love

People with Down syndrome will test their luck at love. Releasing on August 11.

Guns & Gulaabs

Rajkummar Rao's Guns & Gulaabs is going to release soon.

