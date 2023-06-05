Top 10 OTT releases of this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Here's looking at this week's new releases on OTT to keep you hooked.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor movie releases on June 9 on Jio Cinema.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres on June 7 on Disney+Hotstar.

Never Have I Ever season 4

Never Have I Ever season 4 releases on June 8 on Netflix.

The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room releases on June 9 on Apple TV+.

Tour de France: Unchained

Tour de France: Unchained will have a Netflix release on June 8.

UP 65

Relive your college life with UP 65 that releases on Jio Cinema this week.

Flamin’ Hot

Flamin’ Hot will release on June 10 on Disney+Hotstar.

The Idol

The Idol releases on Jio Cinema this week.

My Fault

My Fault, the first movie in the series Culpables, will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 8.

Bonus: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will release in theatres on June 9.

