Top 10 OTT releases of this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Here's looking at this week's new releases on OTT to keep you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023
Shahid Kapoor movie releases on June 9 on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar: The Way of Water premieres on June 7 on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Never Have I Ever season 4 releases on June 8 on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Crowded Room releases on June 9 on Apple TV+.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tour de France: Unchained will have a Netflix release on June 8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Relive your college life with UP 65 that releases on Jio Cinema this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Flamin’ Hot will release on June 10 on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Idol releases on Jio Cinema this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Fault, the first movie in the series Culpables, will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will release in theatres on June 9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
