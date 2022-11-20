Girls Hostel season 3 will be streaming from November 25th on SonyLiv. It revolves around the life of girls living in a hostel.Source: Bollywood
The show is about people who meet accidentally. It will air on SonyLiv from November 25.Source: Bollywood
The documentary is about Ghislaine Maxwell who was in prison for 20 years for her involvement in sex trafficking. It will air on November 25, on Netflix.Source: Bollywood
The movie reportedly will release on November 23 in theatres and is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya will release on November 25, on Amazon Prime. The movie is about a man who becomes a wolf after being bit by an animal.Source: Bollywood
The movie starring Rajat Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee will be releasing theatrically on November 25.Source: Bollywood
Karan Tacker will be next seen as a cop in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter which will be releasing on November 25th on Netflix.Source: Bollywood
