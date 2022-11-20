Girls Hostel S3

Girls Hostel season 3 will be streaming from November 25th on SonyLiv. It revolves around the life of girls living in a hostel.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Meet Cute

The show is about people who meet accidentally. It will air on SonyLiv from November 25.

Ghislaine Maxwell

The documentary is about Ghislaine Maxwell who was in prison for 20 years for her involvement in sex trafficking. It will air on November 25, on Netflix.

Bones and all

The movie reportedly will release on November 23 in theatres and is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

Bhediya

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya will release on November 25, on Amazon Prime. The movie is about a man who becomes a wolf after being bit by an animal.

Kora Kagazz

The movie starring Rajat Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee will be releasing theatrically on November 25.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Karan Tacker will be next seen as a cop in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter which will be releasing on November 25th on Netflix.

