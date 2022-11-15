New movies on OTT

For you to binge-watch over the week.

Nikita Thakkar

Monica O M Darling

Monica O M Darling starring Rajkummar Rao and others is available on Netflix.

Rorschach

Mammootty's movie Rorschach available on Disney+ Hotstar is receiving trave reviews.

Ponniyin Selvan I

Ponniyin Selvan I is now available in Hindi on Amazon Prime India.

Bimbisara

Bimbisara starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is now available in Hindi on Zee5.

Brahmastra

If you have not watched Brahmastra yet, it's time you do it.

Babli Bouncer

Babli Bouncer is also a good movie to catch up on.

Mukhbir - A Story of A Spy

If you are looking for a web series, Mukhbir - A Story of A Spy on Zee 5 makes for a good watch.

Tanav

Web series Tanav should also be on your list.

