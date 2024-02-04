New Movies, Series releasing on 9th February weekend: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak, Lal Salaam and more 

Feb 04, 2024

Bhakshak stars Bhumi Pednekar as a journalist who revolts against the abuse of women in shelter homes. It is releasing on Netflix. 

A South Korean thriller series A Killer Paradox is dropping on Netflix. It stars Choi Woo Shik. 

Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram is also releasing on Netflix. 

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya Antim Vaar is all set for its release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Jai Mahendran stars Saiju Kurup as a corrupt officer. It is the first Malayalam web series releasing on SonyLiv.

Lantrani, an anthology movie starring Jitendra Kumar, Johnny Lever and more celebs is releasing on ZEE5. 

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller will drop on Amazon Prime Video. 

Darshan Thoogudeepa starrer Kaatera action drama movie. It will be released on ZEE 5 in the Kannada language. 

Khichdi 2 is also releasing on ZEE5. 

Alpha Males S2 is a comedy series releasing on Netflix.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is coming out in theatres. It is a rom-com between a human (Shahid Kapoor) and a robot (Kriti Sanon).

Lal Salaam is a Tamil language sports drama starring Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and others. It will release in theatres. 

