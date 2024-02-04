New movies this week: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bhakshak and more theatrical and OTT releases
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela is releasing on 9th February on Netflix.
Khichdi 2 Mission Paanthukistan Movie is releasing on ZEE5. It will come out on 9th February 2024.
Khichdi is one of the most loved franchises. The film will leave you rolling on the floor with laughter.
Mirg is a political crime thriller laced with comedy. The film is the last one starring Satish Kaushik after his demise. It will release on 9th February.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. It is an impossible love story between a robot and a human.
The trailer has struck a chord with the audience and the songs are topping the charts with the sizzling chemistry between Kriti and Shahid. It releases on 9th February.
Lal Salaam starring Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and others is also releasing on 9th February 2024. Aishwarya Rajinikanth has directed the movie.
Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak is about women abused in a shelter. It releases on Netflix on 9th February.
Yatra 2 is based on the life of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The movie stars Jiiva and Mammootty in key roles.
Lover stars Sri Gouri Priya and Manikandan. The lovers drift apart but will they reconcile? Find out when it releases on 9th February 2024.
Anweshippin Kandethum is an investigative thriller movie starring Tovino Thomas. It revolves around two major crimes that shook Kerala. The movie releases on 9th February.
Choi Woo Shik's A Killer Paradox is dropping on Netflix on 9th February 2024.
Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya Antim Vaar is releasing on 9th February as well. The web series will see Sush in yet another action-packed role. It will come out on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Jai Mahendran is a comedy series releasing on SonyLiv. The series follows the story of a corrupt officer who believes in getting things done through powerplay and influence.
Dhanush's Captain Miller is also releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 9th February.
Lover Stalker Killer is a true crime documentary. It is dropping on Netflix on 9th February 2024.
Kaatera, a Kannada movie is releasing on ZEE5 in the Kannada language. The movie is about a blacksmith helping with Land Reforms Act.
Lantrani stars Jitendra Kumar, Johnny Lever and more. It is an anthology movie releasing on ZEE5.
