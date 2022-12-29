New Year 2023: Best movies of 2022 to watch before the year ends

Before 2022 ends, these Bollywood and South Indian movies are a must watch.Source: Bollywood
Vivek Agnihotri's film is critically and commercially acclaimed.Source: Bollywood
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a must watch only for Alia Bhatt's impeccable performance.Source: Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 should be watched just for fun.Source: Bollywood
Rishabh Shetty's movie is available on Netflix in Hindi version.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah's Darlings is worth watching.Source: Bollywood
The grandeur of Mani Ratnam's movie will leave you thrilled.Source: Bollywood
Rush to the theatres to not miss out on Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer.Source: Bollywood
Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam will make you believe in love all over again.Source: Bollywood
Ram Charan and Jr NTR's movie has made it to the Oscars. Enough reason to watch it, right?Source: Bollywood
If you love action and thrill, KGF 2 should be on the list.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!