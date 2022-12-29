New Year 2023: Best movies of 2022 to watch before the year ends

Before 2022 ends, these Bollywood and South Indian movies are a must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's film is critically and commercially acclaimed.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a must watch only for Alia Bhatt's impeccable performance.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 should be watched just for fun.

Kantara

Rishabh Shetty's movie is available on Netflix in Hindi version.

Darlings

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah's Darlings is worth watching.

Ponniyin Selvan I

The grandeur of Mani Ratnam's movie will leave you thrilled.

Drishyam 2

Rush to the theatres to not miss out on Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer.

Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam will make you believe in love all over again.

RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's movie has made it to the Oscars. Enough reason to watch it, right?

KGF 2

If you love action and thrill, KGF 2 should be on the list.

