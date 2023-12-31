New Year 2024 party playlist with Top 10 best Bollywood songs of the year

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 31, 2023

Groove to the Indian beats of Param Sundari and own the stage on New Year's party.

Enter the New Year with a lot of thumkas by dancing to the lyrics of Thumkeshwari.

Besharam Rang is perfect for setting the mood!

Gather your friends and enjoy the hookstep of Natu Natu.

Everybody can dance to the beats of Nach Punjaaban.

Rock the party Shah Rukh style with Zinda Banda.

Enjoy the feels this New Year by listening to the popular song Pasoori.

Partner or no partner, anyone can enjoy dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Jamal Kudo is becoming famous and has been played a lot this year.

What Jhumka proved to be a banger song for this season.

