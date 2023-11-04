Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi along with the Mega family return to India from Italy
Nov 04, 2023
Newlyweds Varun and Lavanya are back in town. They look so good together.
The blushing new bride opted for a suit as she returns home.
The new groom looks very dashing in a leather jacket and denim.
Find someone who looks at you the way Lavanya looks at Varun Tej.
Flower petals were showered on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi as they arrived.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got a very warm welcome at the airport.
Megastar opted for a comfortable airport look.
Ram Charan's pet pooch Rhyme had accompanied them too.
Game Changer actor Ram Charan looks dapper in casuals too. How!
A blurry but we finally got to know that Klin Kaara also travelled to Italy.
It would be Klin Kaara's first abroad trip, no?
Ram Charan and his family got mobbed by fans and photogs at the airport.
They make for such a charming couple, no?
