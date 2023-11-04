Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi along with the Mega family return to India from Italy  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023

Newlyweds Varun and Lavanya are back in town. They look so good together. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The blushing new bride opted for a suit as she returns home. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The new groom looks very dashing in a leather jacket and denim. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Find someone who looks at you the way Lavanya looks at Varun Tej. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flower petals were showered on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi as they arrived. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got a very warm welcome at the airport. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Megastar opted for a comfortable airport look. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan's pet pooch Rhyme had accompanied them too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game Changer actor Ram Charan looks dapper in casuals too. How! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A blurry but we finally got to know that Klin Kaara also travelled to Italy. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It would be Klin Kaara's first abroad trip, no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan and his family got mobbed by fans and photogs at the airport. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They make for such a charming couple, no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna and other Top 9 South Indian actresses and fees they charge per film

 

 Find Out More