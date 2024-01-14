Nita Ambani exudes elegance in black sequence saree by Manish Malhotra
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Nita Ambani attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception held in Mumbai with Mukesh Ambani.
Like always, she impressed all with her saree game.
Nita Ambani wore a ravishing black sequence saree from Manish Malhotra label.
She wore a gorgeous diamond necklace and kadas. Black and diamonds do make for a pretty combo.
Truly, Nita Ambani embodies timeless beauty. From her smile to her persona, she is beauty at its best.
Here's a picture of the bride and the groom Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare from their wedding reception.
Aamir Khan posing with his two sons - Junaid and Azad Rao.
Junaid Khan looks all Bollywood ready, doesn't he?
Imran Khan and his alleged girlfriend Lekha Washington also attended Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception.
Salman Khan was among the special guests. He looked dapper in a black suit.
Katrina Kaif was all smiles for the paps. She wore a lehenga by Sabyasachi label.
Shehnaaz Gill made heads turn with her black saree.
