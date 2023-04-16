Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta own world's costliest diamond necklace
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2023
Shloka Mehta owns the most pricey necklace in the world
Shloka Mehta is married to Akash Ambani son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.
Nita Ambani gifted the world's costliest diamond necklace to daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.
The necklace diamond in question is worth Rs 450 crore.
The valuable diamond necklace is L’Incomparable.
Lebanese jeweler Mouawad designed the necklace.
The yellow diamond is 407.48 carats.
Around 200 carats of stones are attached.
The diamond necklace owned by Shloka can’t be replicated due to its unique design.
Thanks For Reading!
