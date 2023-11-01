Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani attend an event at the NMAJS, baby Prithvi steals the show as Shloka Mehta carries him

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani attend a function at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School. We can see baby Prithvi with his mom Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023