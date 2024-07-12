Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Jhanvi Kapoor: Look at the best looks of celebs from Ambani's functions
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 12, 2024
Jhanvi Kapoor's peacock gown was out of the world. It suited her body shape, her skin tone and just made her look like a diva.
Jhanvi Kapoor's ethnic looks made everybody talk about it. She looked like a queen.
Ananya Pandey chose this bold colours which surely suited her. The actress made heads turn in purple.
Sara Ali Khan shined bright at the Sangeet party of Anant-Radhika.
Nita Ambani looks like the epitome of beauty. Her every look, every outfit was brilliantly put together.
Radhika Merchant has been making news with her every new look.
Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in this indo western dress.
Khushi Kapoor dazzled in white lehenga in the Ambani's function.
