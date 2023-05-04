Nita Ambani stuns in Rs 5 lakh worth floral dress at NMAAC event
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Nita Ambani yesterday was seen at the premiere of International Broadway musical The Sound of Music at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMAAC), Mumbai.
Nita looked the prettiest in a sea green floral dress.
Reportedly Nita's floral green floor length floral gown was from Gucci.
Nita Ambani's Gucci gown costs a bomb. Reportedly it is around Rs 5 lakh.
Nita flaunted her cute smile in the A-line dress in front of the paps.
Nita Ambani chose to keep her tresses open and looked like a goddess.
Talking about Nita's floral dress it has bell sleeves and bow detailing on the collar of the attire.
The fabric which was flowy gave a femine touch to the full outfit.
For the makeup, Nita Ambani opted for arch brows, eyeliner and pink lipstick.
Nita Ambani surely stunned everyone with her look.
