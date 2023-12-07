Nita Ambani's Top 10 looks that prove she's the queen of elegance
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Indian philanthropist and Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani is also known for her elegance and charm.
Nita Ambani looks elegant in everything she dons. This Banarasi saree is among the many pretty sarees in her closet.
Nita Ambani looked downright gorgeous in this blue saree by Manish Malhotra.
It is her smile and confidence that adds to the charm.
Nita Ambani is a trained classical dancer. She has often given many graceful performances.
Nita Ambani looks the most gorgeous in Pink. The pearl accessories add to the elegance.
Nita Ambani knows the best when it comes to jewellery. She has the best of all.
On NMACC Launch Day 2, Nita Ambani wore a creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The long cape made her look ravishing as ever.
Nita Ambani loves heavy jewellery and she always dresses the best during family functions.
Now, that's one stunning picture of Nita Ambani dressed in a black dress. Those massive chandbalis are supremely gorgeous.
Nita Ambani looks astonishing in a Sabyasachi lehenga.
Nita Ambani's velvet lehenga with zardosi work is beautiful.
