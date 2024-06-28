Nita Ambani's Varanasi trip, Banarasi saree shopping: Check out the preparations for the Ambani wedding
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 28, 2024
Nita Ambani showed interest in the local culture in addition to making headlines.
She traveled to Varanasi to the shrine of Shri Kashi Vishwanath to do prayers.
She used the occasion to indulge in regional delicacies like cuisine and sarees.
She had a nice bowl of banarasi chaat and made a stop at a saree shop.
She is a stitchery and needlework enthusiast. She loves the work of embroidery and craftsmanship
She placed orders from several other weavers for more than 100 sarees.
According to a weaver, their Lakkha Buti saree was chosen by Nita Ambani.
This saree is renowned for its fine embroidery and is an epitome of luxury.
