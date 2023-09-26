Nithya Menen reveals being harassed by a Tamil actor; netizens list down her costars to make a guess

Did Nithya Menen say she is apprehensive about working in Tamil movies as she was harassed by a co-star? Netizens list down names she has worked with

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Nithya Menen's alleged statement

A statement allegedly made by Nithya Menen is going viral on social media

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harassment in Tamil cinema

The actress apparently said she was harassed by a hero in Tamil cinema which is why she faced some problems

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netizens begin guessing

Nithya Menen is on good terms with Dhanush as it is evident from social media. People began to guess names on who could it be

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raghava Lawrence

Nithya Menen has worked with him on Kanchana 2 where she played Ganga

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya

In 2016, she worked with Suriya in 24 an action film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiyaan Vikram

Vikram, Nayanthara and Nithya Menen worked together in Iru Mugan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay and she were part of Mersal. She has praised him as a co-star

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udhayanidhi Stalin

She was a part of Psycho a gripping thriller made by Mysskin

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thala Ajith

Nithya Menen refused to play his sister in one of his mass entertainers

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fact Check

But it seems like the veracity of her statement is doubtable. People are trying to find original source

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 photos of Sonakshi Sinha's new Mumbai home

 

 Find Out More