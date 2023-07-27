Nithya Menen to Priyanka Mohan: South Indian actresses introduced onscreen by hero Nani

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen made her debut in Tollywood with Ala Modalaindi and bagged back-to-back films after that.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swathi Redy

Swathi Reddy was the host of TV show called Colors. She made her acting debut with Ashta Chamma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malavika Nair

Evade Subramanyam is the film in which Malavika acted with Nani and this film marks her debut in Tollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Srinath

This Kannada actress made her debut with Nani's Jersey which was later remade in Hindi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu Emmannuel

This beautiful lady made her debut with Telugu film Majnu which was a blockbuster hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Arul Mohan

Priyanka made her debut with Gang Leader and later went on to sign films in Tamil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mehreen Pirzada

Mehreen was seen making debut with Nani's Krishna Gadi Veera Prema Gadha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fan of Jr NTR? Here are some interesting facts all his fans must know

 

 Find Out More