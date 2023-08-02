Nitin Desai dies by suicide: Lagaan to Jodhaa Akbar, here are the larger than life films he worked on

In a piece of sad news Nitin Desai, famous Bollywood art director is no more. Here, are details about his work.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Nitin Chandrakant Desai no more

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a well-known art director, took his own life.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, 58

According to sources, the talented production designer and art director took his own life at his Karjat studio.

ND Studios owner

He was the proprietor of the ND Studios, the location of the sad tragedy.

Artistic work

His artistic contributions to movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar, Lagaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo were well-known.

Desai famous for

Desai is renowned for his cinematic masterpiece setups.

Filmography

According to his filmography, the four-time National Award-winning art director has worked far less recently than in his earlier years.

National Film Award winner

Four times throughout the years, Nitin received the National Film Award for Best Art Direction: in 1999 for "Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar".

More awards

in 2000 for "Hum Dil De Chuke Sonam," in 2002 for the Oscar-nominated film "Lagaan," and in 2003 for "Devdas."

Desai's work

Desai worked as the production designer and art director for several Bollywood and Marathi films.

Artistic work

About Desai

Desai, was born in Dapoli, Maharashtra, on January 25, 1965.

Desai's journey

started his career in 1987 as an assistant art director on the television movie Tamas. He later worked as an assistant art director on television series such as Kabir (1988-1990) and Chanakya (1991).

