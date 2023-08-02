Nitin Desai dies by suicide: Lagaan to Jodhaa Akbar, here are the larger than life films he worked on

In a piece of sad news Nitin Desai, famous Bollywood art director is no more. Here, are details about his work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023
Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a well-known art director, took his own life.
According to sources, the talented production designer and art director took his own life at his Karjat studio.
He was the proprietor of the ND Studios, the location of the sad tragedy.
His artistic contributions to movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar, Lagaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo were well-known.
Desai is renowned for his cinematic masterpiece setups.
According to his filmography, the four-time National Award-winning art director has worked far less recently than in his earlier years.
Four times throughout the years, Nitin received the National Film Award for Best Art Direction: in 1999 for "Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar".
in 2000 for "Hum Dil De Chuke Sonam," in 2002 for the Oscar-nominated film "Lagaan," and in 2003 for "Devdas."
Desai worked as the production designer and art director for several Bollywood and Marathi films.
Desai, was born in Dapoli, Maharashtra, on January 25, 1965.
started his career in 1987 as an assistant art director on the television movie Tamas. He later worked as an assistant art director on television series such as Kabir (1988-1990) and Chanakya (1991).
