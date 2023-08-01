No nepotism, only talent: Top 10 Bollywood star kids who got success on their own merit

Here, take a look at the list of Bollywood stars who do not have a godfather.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's name is synonymous to Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra is a global starSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is the queen of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is the superstar of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma has ruled Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan has also been ruling Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol has made a name for herself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn has made a place for himself in the industry with his own hard work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor also carved a niche for himself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan also himself made a name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since we were young children, all of us have been inspired by Bollywood celebs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, a few celebrities made their mark on the Bollywood industry without the aid of a mentor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!