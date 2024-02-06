Nora Fatehi birthday: Top 10 most sizzling songs to check out today

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

Nora Fatehi's sexy moves in the song Manike are worth watching again and again.

Nachi Nachi is a great choice if you are competing with someone in a dance battle.

Nach Meri Rani is a catchy song and you will surely start humming once you hear it.

Papeta is different from her other songs. It's in English, but has received love from Indian fans as well.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagaani is a super item song from the film Marjaavaan.

Nora's breathtaking steps are perfectly shown in the song Kusu Kusu.

Dilbar was a recreation of the old sog, to which Nora absolutely did justice.

You can groove to Garmi's beats just like Nora has done so effortlessly.

On eof the best party songs Kamariya features Nora Fatehi with her rocking dance.

Saki Saki became an instant hit among the audience because of the awesome music track and fiery moves of Nora Fatehi.

