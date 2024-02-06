Nora Fatehi birthday: Top 10 most sizzling songs to check out today
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
Nora Fatehi's sexy moves in the song Manike are worth watching again and again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nachi Nachi is a great choice if you are competing with someone in a dance battle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nach Meri Rani is a catchy song and you will surely start humming once you hear it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Papeta is different from her other songs. It's in English, but has received love from Indian fans as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Toh Kum Zindagaani is a super item song from the film Marjaavaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora's breathtaking steps are perfectly shown in the song Kusu Kusu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilbar was a recreation of the old sog, to which Nora absolutely did justice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can groove to Garmi's beats just like Nora has done so effortlessly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On eof the best party songs Kamariya features Nora Fatehi with her rocking dance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saki Saki became an instant hit among the audience because of the awesome music track and fiery moves of Nora Fatehi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Love and Other Drugs to Forrest Gump: Top 7 films leaving Netflix this February
Find Out More