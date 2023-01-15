Nora Fatehi flaunts curves in nude jumpsuit

Nora Fatehi lately took to her Instagram handle to post the hottest snaps of 2023 in a nude-coloured jumpsuit. Take a look at the racy photos here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2023

Hottest snap

Nora lately took to her Instagram handle to share hot snaps in a nude-coloured jumpsuit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Showcases hourglass figure

The actress was seen showcasing her sultry body in a nude jumpsuit that had stonework in the full outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flaunting her curves

Nora was seen in a long white hair wig and showcased her seductive side in this nude outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Interesting caption

The Kusu Kusu star wrote a cheesy caption that she is switching her wig to make him feel like he is cheating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Nora's outfit

She teamed up her outfit with a black belt around the wrist, collar and waist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Interesting note

Nora in her caption also mentioned that the lines were from a song by by Cardi B ft Megan Thee Stallion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Showcasing her style

Nora never leaves a stone unturned to show off her hotness with her unique sartorial picks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Influencer

The diva is not only an actress but also a dancer and a fashion icon who influences women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sin

It is totally a sin to look so hot like the actress. We envy her and surely want a figure like Nora.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile

The actress had come in front of Delhi’s Patiala House Court lately and gave her statement in relation to the extortion case of Rs 215 crore against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Palak Tiwari follows these top 10 diet secrets for her toned figure

 

 Find Out More