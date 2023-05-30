Top 12 Actresses in Spandex Outfits

Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and more: Here is a look at actresses who slayed in stunning spandex outfitsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023
Nora Fatehi smoldered in this Nicolas Jebran gown at IIFA 2023. She aced the look and how.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress let the spandex gown stand out. She wore her hair down in the wet look and chose minimal makeup on her face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor wore this Versace dress for an event. She looked statuesque with that to die for physique.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan rocked every inch of this Nicolas Jebran outfit. It was one of her best looks of late.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan loves the Goth look. She carried off this spandex dress to perfection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor made us call the fire brigade with this red hot look. The spandex pants, halter top and heels screamed slay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These pics of Khushi Kapoor had created a meltdown of sorts on social media. She looked wow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor wore this oxblood spandex dress for the promotions of Mili. That colour is chic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaani Kapoor was styled by Mohit Rai in this lame gown for an event. Lame is also a form of Spandex.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut wore this spandex gown for a shoot of Lock Upp. She did it much before the others. Kangana is a bonafide fashionista.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani wore these spandex pants with a denim corset top. The tiny bag, heels and her fierce look made us go wowSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani's bag and pants were from Versace. The Italian brand has a huge collection of those outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora wore this body-hugging gown to perfection. She was hot and haute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi Pednekar wore this spandex crop top and pants for an event. People had mixed opinions on the look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif had donned this dress from Halpern for the promotions of Phone Bhoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
