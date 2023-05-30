Top 12 Actresses in Spandex Outfits

Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and more: Here is a look at actresses who slayed in stunning spandex outfits

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi smoldered in this Nicolas Jebran gown at IIFA 2023. She aced the look and how.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nora Fatehi rocks

The actress let the spandex gown stand out. She wore her hair down in the wet look and chose minimal makeup on her face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor in black

Janhvi Kapoor wore this Versace dress for an event. She looked statuesque with that to die for physique.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan rocked every inch of this Nicolas Jebran outfit. It was one of her best looks of late.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan loves the Goth look. She carried off this spandex dress to perfection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor made us call the fire brigade with this red hot look. The spandex pants, halter top and heels screamed slay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi Kapoor

These pics of Khushi Kapoor had created a meltdown of sorts on social media. She looked wow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore this oxblood spandex dress for the promotions of Mili. That colour is chic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor was styled by Mohit Rai in this lame gown for an event. Lame is also a form of Spandex.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut trendsetter

Kangana Ranaut wore this spandex gown for a shoot of Lock Upp. She did it much before the others. Kangana is a bonafide fashionista.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani slays

Kiara Advani wore these spandex pants with a denim corset top. The tiny bag, heels and her fierce look made us go wow

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's bag and pants were from Versace. The Italian brand has a huge collection of those outfits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora wore this body-hugging gown to perfection. She was hot and haute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore this spandex crop top and pants for an event. People had mixed opinions on the look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif had donned this dress from Halpern for the promotions of Phone Bhoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

