Reportedly the cost of the house is Rs 10 crore, in Worli and has been designed by Peter Marino who is an American architect.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly the actress takes Rs 1 crore for a movie and Rs 50 lakh to do a dance number.Source: Bollywood
The actress has a sexy vanity van reportedly worth Rs 5 crore. She uses it in her busy schedule.Source: Bollywood
The actress has BMW 5 Series that reportedly costs Rs 64.49 lakh, a Volkswagen Polo for Rs 10.25 lakh and Mercedes Benz GLA 200D for Rs 32.33 lakh and also a gigantic Honda City.Source: Bollywood
Nora likes to carry quirky handbags and her Instagram posts are a proof of the same.Source: Bollywood
Nora has a Hermes Birkin handbag that costs Rs 7 lakh and also has a Chanel Quilted Double-Chained handbag reportedly worth Rs 5.1 lakh.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to travel when free to beaches as it is the thing that nourishes her soul.Source: Bollywood
The actress has a beautiful home in Worli which is one of the poshest locales. Her home has a light decor and she has designed it beautifully.Source: Bollywood
Anyone who follows Nora knows that she is a beach bum for sure.Source: Bollywood
The actress never misses a chance to go to exotic places and complete her travel bucket goals.Source: Bollywood
