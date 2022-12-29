Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and more celeb-approved party outfits for New Year 2023

New Year is around the corner. If you are planning to have a grand celebration with your friends then the outfits of Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and others will inspire you. Check out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Nora Fatehi

Her red sequined bodycon dress is perfect for New Year. It has a deep neckline and a pretty thigh-high slit.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

The star wore a holographic sequin dress that had a plunging neckline, straps and she rounded up with smokey eyes and open hair.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

Wear this ethnic six yards if you want to go traditional this New Year's party. Keep your tresses open and opt for quirky jewellery.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress wore a hot black jumpsuit with golden earrings, open hair and smokey eye makeup.

Source: Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan

The Kedarnath star looked hot in a golden coloured off-shoulder bodycon dress. She was showcasing her cleavage.

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor

Wear this black leather attire that is figure hugging, has a deep neckline. Look like a mermaid this New Year.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

For your New Year's party wear this red floral mini dress and team it up with a blazer.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Go desi by wearing a sequined saree like Deepika. Round up your look with a black eyeliner and statement earrings.

Source: Bollywood

Ananya Panday

Cut your hair short, opt for bangs like Ananya and wear a tight fitting brown dress to look sexy.

Source: Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar

Wear this blingy under boob dress for New Year and make all men drool over you.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ayesha Omar, Veena Malik and more hot Pakistani actresses

 

 Find Out More