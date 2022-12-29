Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and more celeb-approved party outfits for New Year 2023

New Year is around the corner. If you are planning to have a grand celebration with your friends then the outfits of Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and others will inspire you. Check out.Source: Bollywood
Her red sequined bodycon dress is perfect for New Year. It has a deep neckline and a pretty thigh-high slit.Source: Bollywood
The star wore a holographic sequin dress that had a plunging neckline, straps and she rounded up with smokey eyes and open hair.Source: Bollywood
Wear this ethnic six yards if you want to go traditional this New Year's party. Keep your tresses open and opt for quirky jewellery.Source: Bollywood
The actress wore a hot black jumpsuit with golden earrings, open hair and smokey eye makeup.Source: Bollywood
The Kedarnath star looked hot in a golden coloured off-shoulder bodycon dress. She was showcasing her cleavage.Source: Bollywood
Wear this black leather attire that is figure hugging, has a deep neckline. Look like a mermaid this New Year.Source: Bollywood
For your New Year's party wear this red floral mini dress and team it up with a blazer.Source: Bollywood
Go desi by wearing a sequined saree like Deepika. Round up your look with a black eyeliner and statement earrings.Source: Bollywood
Cut your hair short, opt for bangs like Ananya and wear a tight fitting brown dress to look sexy.Source: Bollywood
Wear this blingy under boob dress for New Year and make all men drool over you.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!