Hourglass figure

Nora is a sight to behold in this brown-coloured bodycon dress that did not have a plunging neckline.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Pretty dressing sense

The diva deserves all the love for the hard work she has done to make a mark in the industry.

Humble look

The Moroccan beauty often posts jaw-dropping snaps like this one on her social media feed.

Designer dress

Nora's 43.2 million fans are totally in shock because of this snap which will leave you spellbound.

Sleek look

Nora's fans are drooling after watching this snap for sure.

Dreamy snap

Nora is known to post dreamy pictures of herself and flood our social media feed.

Blast from the past

Nora is flaunting her curvaceous booty in this red-carpet-worthy bodycon dress.

Summer outfit goals

If you are planning to go chic this summer then tie your hair in a high pony and wear this bodycon dress.

Ray of sunshine

If you are planning to dump your honey then slay it with this brown bodycon dress as Nora did.

Nora Fatehi's work front

The actress was last seen in Thank God where she did an item song on Manike song.

