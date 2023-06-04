Nora Fatehi worked in hookah bar and more Bollywood celebs who did odd jobs before entering Bollywood

Nora Fatehi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and more stars had to do odds jobe before making it big in films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Nora Fatehi

The new Saki Saki girl recently revealed that she used to work at a hookah bar during her struggling days.

Akshay Kumar

Mr Khiladi was a waiter and chef in Bangkok before he entered films.

Rajinikanth

Had Thalaiva not quit his job as a bus conductor, we wouldn't be having a legend!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly worked as a watchman before entering films.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda many odd jobs including car-washer, waiter, delivery boy and more.

Boman Irani

Boman Irani worked in a hotel as a waiter and room service attendant before entering films.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi reportedly was a cosmetic salesman who went from door-to-door.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra worked as a marketing intern at YRF before turning an actress.

Dilip Kumar

Bollywood's most iconic star Dilip Kumar was reportedly a fruit seller before.

Dev Anand

Did you know Dev Anand worked as a clerk at Censor Boaard's office before entering movies?

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor once revealed that he worked as a spot boy at the age of 17.

