Nora Fatehi's workout routine

The diva likes to do belly dancing, weight lifting along with pilates and functional training.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Nora Fatehi's diet

She likes to eat carbohydrates and desserts. She ensures that she sticks to her fitness routine so that she can eat what she wants.

Nora's struggle

The actress struggled with body weight during her early days but now is confident about her weight and figure.

Nora Fatehi gyms

The diva likes to do weight lifting and works out for 2 hours in the gym.

Nora Fatehi's breakfast

She likes to eat oats with banana and honey reportedly. She also likes to consume eggs with egg white.

For lunch

Nora likes to eat rice and vegetables with chicken for lunch reportedly.

For dinner

Nora prefers to skip carbs for dinner and eats light food. She likes to eat non-veg for dinner reportedly.

