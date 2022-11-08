The diva likes to do belly dancing, weight lifting along with pilates and functional training.Source: Bollywood
She likes to eat carbohydrates and desserts. She ensures that she sticks to her fitness routine so that she can eat what she wants.Source: Bollywood
The actress struggled with body weight during her early days but now is confident about her weight and figure.Source: Bollywood
The diva likes to do weight lifting and works out for 2 hours in the gym.Source: Bollywood
She likes to eat oats with banana and honey reportedly. She also likes to consume eggs with egg white.Source: Bollywood
Nora likes to eat rice and vegetables with chicken for lunch reportedly.Source: Bollywood
Nora prefers to skip carbs for dinner and eats light food. She likes to eat non-veg for dinner reportedly.Source: Bollywood
