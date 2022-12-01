Nora's costume at Fifa 2022

The actress looked sultry in a shimmery dress. She had worn a Falguni Shane peacock jumpsuit that had silver sequins.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Shrug goals

Nora's pink shrug stole the limelight. It had ruffle pattern and added the dash of extra drama and glam to Nora's look.

Trendsetter

Nora has always been setting trends with her dance style. She was also seen crooning to Light The Sky which is the official FIFA World Cup anthem.

Sparkly best

Nora looked her gorgeous best at the FIFA World Cup which took place at Al Bidda Park in Doha.

About Nora's dress at Fifa 2022

Nora's quirly jumpsuit that a close neck, long full sleeves and was totally body hugging.

Nora's overall look

The diva preferred to do a side partition and put up sultry pink lipstick, black kajal and nude eyeshadow.

Glam

The actress in her captioned also mentioned that the category of her snaps from FIFA World Cup 2022 is glam.

Nora's work front

The actress is out with a dance number named Jehda Nasha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana from An Action Hero.

Nora's fans happy with her

Nora's fans were very happy when she said that she would be doing a dance performance at FIFA World Cup 2022.

About Nora Fatehi

She is one of the most stunning stars who is known for her quirly dessing sense.

