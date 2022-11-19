Nora loves to wear bikinis and we love this white coloured swimsuit that she has worn. She is looking super sultry.Source: Bollywood
Nora is looking killer in this black coloured bralette. Don't you agree on the same?Source: Bollywood
Nora has no shame in flaunting her toned body. Look at those curves which shows that she works pretty hard.Source: Bollywood
Just look at Nora's midriff in a bikini which is a proof that the actress likes to workout a lot.Source: Bollywood
Nora looks like a goddess in a black bikini. The colour surely suits her perfectly.Source: Bollywood
If you are planning to do on a beach vacation then you need to bookmark this bikini of Nora's.Source: Bollywood
The Kusu Kusu heroine loves to pose in every frame and we envy her for the same.Source: Bollywood
The diva was seen chilling in an animal print swimsuit on the beach which made her look classy and cool.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge wore a bikini reportedly worth Rs 30,000.Source: Bollywood
There is no denying on the fact that Nora dons bralettes which makes her look super sultry.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!