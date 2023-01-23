Nora Fatehi's Top 10 desi looks to die for

Nora Fatehi is a total diva when it comes to dressing up in Indian clothes. Here, check out her breathtaking snaps which are too good to be true.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023

Goddess

No one can beat Nora when it comes to wearing Indian clothes. She is a demigoddess in a saree.

Traditional

Nora looks all things traditional in this frame and we cannot stop staring at her.

Beauty

The actress looks like a queen in this silk-coloured saree and we cannot stop staring.

Desi look

Nora knows to do kickass makeup when it comes to wearing the perfect desi outfit and doing the same.

Cotton saree

No one can pull off a cotton saree as Nora did. She knows to look the best in the same.

Golden saree

The diva looks remarkable in this golden saree. What do you think about the same?

Modern

What happens when you wear ethnic attire? You look as modern as Nora.

Baffling

If you have a royal wedding to attend then drape the dupatta on the shoulder as Nora did.

Rajput look

We like the way Nora has pulled off the Rajputana look like nobody else which is superb.

Elegant

We love the way Nora is carrying off the saree with so much of grace and elegance.

