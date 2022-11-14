Drop dead gorgeous

Nora is sitting like a queen and is looking totally sassy. She has worn a black shrug that had an embellished metallic silver design.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Nora goes floral

The diva was seen wearing a floral knotted top which she paired with a matching skirt for a beach vacation.

Body cutout dress

Nora is known to mesmerise her fans with her beauty. Her body cutout dress showcases her sultry figure.

Premium look

We cannot get our eyes off Nora's pretty look in a blue dress. This look of Nora sets her apart.

Sizzling look

Nora is seen flaunting her toned figure in this sizzling lehenga. The golden colour attire suits the diva perfectly.

Perfectionist

What do you feel about this snap of Nora Fatehi? She knows to slay in any outfit with confidence.

Eye-catching

Nora looks alluring in this off-shoulder dress. She likes to flaunt her true self in bold outfits.

Naughty look

This snap is surely giving rise to havoc as Nora in a leopard printed bikini is looking jaw dropping pretty.

Heart skips a beat

The actress looks like a goddess in a bubblegum saree which she paired with a matching bralette.

Crazy look

The Kusu Kusu star makes her fan go crazy with her dance moves and raises the temperature with her scintillating snaps.

