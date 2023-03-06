Nora Fatehi's top 10 fashionable moments

Nora Fatehi knows to rock in whatever she wears. Here, take a look at her killer looks which is totally mindblowing. Check out the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023

Slaying

Nora draped a green coloured saree and teamed it up with a statement necklace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottie

The actress is sizzling in this all-white cut-out dress and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classy

Nora is wearing brown leather pants and is carrying a bag worth Rs 2.2 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desi

Nora is looking fabulous in this red coloured kurti and we cannot stop staring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Regal

Nora is totally looking like a Bengali bride in this saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultry

Nora knows to sizzle in a gown and this silver one is proof of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fairy

Nora knows to look like a goddess in an all-white ensemble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doll

Nora looks like a barbie doll in this off-shoulder purple gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Floral goals

All you need is a floral dress for any promotional event as Nora wore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Graceful

Nora surely looks elegant in a floral saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who have the prettiest eyes and lips that can make anyone fall in love

 

 Find Out More