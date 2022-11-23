Top bun

If you are someone who does not like to do complicated hairstyles then opt for this top bun.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Open tresses

If you are someone who has wavy hair like Nora has then keep it open and create a unique fashion sense.

Source: Bollywood

Braid look

If you plan to look edgy for that much needed Goa party then don this impressive braid style like Nora did.

Source: Bollywood

High pony tail

For all your corporate meetings do a sleek pony tail which will make you look glamorous.

Source: Bollywood

Bun goals

Nora was seen rocking the frame in a bun with front fringes. She looked super cute in the same.

Source: Bollywood

Plaited look

If you are planning to wear salwar suit then opt for a low plait that will make you carry your look effortlessly.

Source: Bollywood

Pigtail braids

It is important that you protect your hair from UV rays. Try this trendy hairstyle and be style ready.

Source: Bollywood

Messy pony tail

If you want to get ready quickly everyday then you can opt for a sleek pony tail look with a side partition.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty in side pony

The actress looked like a goddess where she took a part of her tresses and tied in a ponytail. She looked pretty in a saree.

Source: Bollywood

Side fringe

You can try this look in Indian as well as western wear. You will surely look like a cool chick with this forward flick of your tresses.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

