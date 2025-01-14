Not Amitabh Bachchan, THIS actor was the highest paid in Sholay; know cast fees

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2025

Sholay is one of the most iconic films in the history of Indian Cinema. Here's how much the cast charged to be a part of the successful.

Reportedly, Dharmedra was the highest-paid actor of Sholay. He charged around Rs 1,50,000 to play Veeru.

Amitabh Bachchan charged a little lesser than Dharmendra. The Jay of Sholay got Rs 1,00,000 for Sholay as per reports.

Sanjeev Kumar was the second highest-paid actor. He reportedly charged Rs 1,25,000 to play the role of Thakur in Sholay.

Among leading ladies, Hema Malini reportedly charged Rs 75,000 to play the role of Basanti.

Jaya Bachchan played the role of Radha in the film. As per a reports, she earned Rs 35,000.

A report in News18 suggests that Amjad Khan earned Rs 50,000 to play the notorious villain Gabbar in Sholay.

The Samba of Sholay, Mac Mohan, reportedly eared Rs 12,000 for the film.

The role of Kalia was played by Viju Khote and reportedly earned Rs 10,000 for the film.

A.K Hangal played Imam Saab and his dialogues got quite famous too. Reports state that he made Rs 8,000 for Sholay.

