Not just Gadar, these Bollywood movies too should re-release in theatres to bring back audience to the theatres

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar is set to re release in theatres on June 9.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ahed of the same these are the other Bollywood movies that deserve a re-release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film Devdas showed the tragic love story of Paro, Devdas who was made in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grandest portrayal of love between Sameer and Nandini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Toh Pagal Hai taught the prettiest lesson of when you love someone you let them go.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain was all about knowing your sanskaars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani showed the crazy love story of Peshwa Bajirao 1 with Mastani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jodhaa Akbar made our faith stronger in inter-religious love stories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali deserves a re-release as it has the mighty Prabhas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talking about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, was released on June 15, 2005.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lagaan was released at a time when sports movies were not considered a profitable venture. The movie created history.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Ram Leela taught us the fierce way to be loyal in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weekend OTT binge list for full family with kids on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

 

 Find Out More