Not just Gadar, these Bollywood movies too should re-release in theatres to bring back audience to the theatres
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar is set to re release in theatres on June 9.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahed of the same these are the other Bollywood movies that deserve a re-release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film Devdas showed the tragic love story of Paro, Devdas who was made in love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grandest portrayal of love between Sameer and Nandini.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Toh Pagal Hai taught the prettiest lesson of when you love someone you let them go.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain was all about knowing your sanskaars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani showed the crazy love story of Peshwa Bajirao 1 with Mastani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jodhaa Akbar made our faith stronger in inter-religious love stories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali deserves a re-release as it has the mighty Prabhas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, was released on June 15, 2005.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lagaan was released at a time when sports movies were not considered a profitable venture. The movie created history.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Ram Leela taught us the fierce way to be loyal in love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weekend OTT binge list for full family with kids on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more
Find Out More