Not just Meena Kumari, these yesteryear Bollywood stars also deserve biopics

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

Kishore Kumar's biopic is much awaited.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guru Dutt was amongst the greatest filmmakers ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parveen Babi's life was full of ups and downs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhubala lived only for 36 years and had an eventful life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sridevi deserves a biopic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor once showed interest to make Raj Kapoor's biopic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From films to life with Osho, fans would love to see Vinod Khanna's biopic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Legendary star Dilip Kumar was also known as The Tragedy King and The First Khan of Bollywood. His story is the one that should be told.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dev Anand was one of the most successful actors of Indian cinema. He was also among the highest paid actors of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From a Television newsreader to the most successful actress, Smita Patil lived a prolific life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 new movies and web series on OTT in June, July 2023 to watch this weekend

 

 Find Out More