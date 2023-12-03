Not Kapil Sharma, THIS is the richest comedian in India
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
There is no doubt that India has produced plenty of amazing comedians over the years.
Here, we take a look at some of not only the best but also the richest ones.
Brahmanandam is one of the most familiar faces in the Southern Movie industry. Being a part of almost every movie, he charges 2 crores per movie and holds a net worth of 350 crores.
At second is none other than Kapil Sharma, one of the most famous comedians in India. Thanks to his TV shows and movies, he now holds a net worth of 300 crores.
Johnny Lever is a quite well known name in Bollywood, thanks to his performances that could crack anyone up. He has a net worth of 225 crores.
Paresh Rawal and his performance in movies like the Hera Pheri series sealed his position as one of the best comedians. His net worth is 93 crores.
And of course, how can we forget about Rajpal Yadav, loved and adored by everyone, the comedian has a net worth of 50 crores.
Bharti, the only female comedian on this list, boasts a net worth of 23 crores. She has worked hard for her position and in the industry and fully deserves it.
These are some of the comedians that light up whatever movie that they are part of and definitely deserve more credit than they get.
Thanks For Reading!
