Not Karan Johar, Gauri Khan but this is India's richest producer, check top 10 list

We have listed down top 10 richest producers of India with their net worth according to reports

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

India’s richest producer

Kalanithi Maran, owner of Sun Pictures is reportedly the richest producer in India.

Net Worth

He holds a net worth of Rs 19,000 crore as reported by Forbes in 2022.

Movies produced

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is the latest produced film and the upcoming movie to be produced under the Sun Pictures banner is Dhanush’s D50.

Ronnie Screwvala

Second on the list of richest Indian producers is Ronnie Screwvala with a net worth of Rs 12,800 crore.

Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films has a net worth of Rs 7,500 crore.

Arjun and Krishna Lulla

Arjun and Krishna Lulla of Eros are next in the list with a reported joint net worth of Rs Rs 7,400 crore.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar stands in 5th position as his reported net worth is Rs 1,700 crore.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan owner of Red Chillies Entertainment has a net worth of Rs 1,600 crore.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan comes on 7th number with a net worth of Rs 1,500 crore.

Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala has an estimated net worth of Rs 1000 crore.

Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series too has a net worth of Rs 1000 crore.

Ekta Kapoor

On number 10th is Ekta Kapoor with a reported net worth of Rs 1000 crore.

