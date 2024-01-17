Not Mammootty or Dulquer Salmaan, THIS star is the highest paid Malayalam actor 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

At number 10 is Kunchako Boban. He reportedly takes Rs 1.5 crore per movie. 

Tovino Thomas is at number 9. He takes Rs 1.5 to 3 crore for one film.

Dileep Gopalakrishnan takes Rs 3 crore per movie, the report states.

Suresh Gopi takes Rs 1 crore to 3 crore for each movie. 

Nivin Pauly is at number 6. He earns Rs 3 crore to 6 crore per film. 

Pushpa star Fahadh Faasil takes home a pay cheque of Rs 3.5 crore to 6 crore per movie. He is at number 5. 

Salaar star Prithviraj Sukumaran makes Rs 3 to 7 crore for one movie. He is at number 4. 

Dulquer Salmaan is at 3. He earns Rs 3 crore to 8 crore per film. 

Mammootty takes the second spot with a paycheque of Rs 4 crore to Rs 8.5 crore per movie.  

Topping the list is Mohanlal. He makes Rs 8 crore to Rs 17 crore per movie!

