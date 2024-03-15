Not Shah Rukh Khan but THIS actor has made the most money at the box office post pandemic

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024

The box office game has become pretty dynamic. Especially, post the pandemic. Not all films and stars are able to deliver. Shah Rukh Khan is rare though.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan had a fabulous 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. All three were box office hits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per a report in DNA, Shah Rukh Khan's combined worth with these three films went past RS 2600 crore. But, despite this, he isn't the star with most blockbusters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is Sanjay Dutt whose films minted the most at the box office post the pandemic. His films' earning is said to be around Rs 3100 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Firstly, Sanjay Dutt was the villain in Kannada film KGF 2 that made around Rs 1200 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samrat Prithviraj tanked at the box office but it still made around Rs 90.32 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shamshera was a flop with a box office collection of Rs 63.58 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Then came Jawan in which Sanjay Dutt had a pivotal role to play. The movie made Rs 1150 crore plus.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He then appeared in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo that fetched Rs 607 crore approximately at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Combining money made by hits and flops of films starring Sanjay Dutt that released post pandemic, the amount goes above Rs 3000 crore. That's massive!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He has also left behind stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He truly seems to have revived his career and is looking forward to big releases like Welcome To The Jungle and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Malayalam murder mysteries on Netflix and other OTT

 

 Find Out More