Not Shah Rukh Khan but THIS actor has made the most money at the box office post pandemic
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
The box office game has become pretty dynamic. Especially, post the pandemic. Not all films and stars are able to deliver. Shah Rukh Khan is rare though.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan had a fabulous 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. All three were box office hits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in DNA, Shah Rukh Khan's combined worth with these three films went past RS 2600 crore. But, despite this, he isn't the star with most blockbusters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is Sanjay Dutt whose films minted the most at the box office post the pandemic. His films' earning is said to be around Rs 3100 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Firstly, Sanjay Dutt was the villain in Kannada film KGF 2 that made around Rs 1200 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samrat Prithviraj tanked at the box office but it still made around Rs 90.32 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shamshera was a flop with a box office collection of Rs 63.58 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Then came Jawan in which Sanjay Dutt had a pivotal role to play. The movie made Rs 1150 crore plus.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He then appeared in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo that fetched Rs 607 crore approximately at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Combining money made by hits and flops of films starring Sanjay Dutt that released post pandemic, the amount goes above Rs 3000 crore. That's massive!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has also left behind stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He truly seems to have revived his career and is looking forward to big releases like Welcome To The Jungle and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Malayalam murder mysteries on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More