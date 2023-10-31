Not Tiger 3 or Dunki, this film is the most-awaited upcoming new movie of 2023-2024

Rupal Purohit

Oct 31, 2023

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas is the most awaited film with 429.9K people showing interest.

The film directed by Prashanth Neel and co-starring Shruti Haasan is scheduled to release in theaters on 22nd December 2023.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 ranks 2nd with over 271.1K people showing interest.

The third installment of the Tiger series will be out on Diwali on 12th November 2023.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Third on the list of most awaited upcoming new movie is Pushpa 2 with 120.3K people showing interest.

The second installment of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise is expected to release in 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is placed fourth as 97.5K people have shown interest.

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial is slated to release in theaters on 22nd December 2023 clashing with Salaar.

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is the fifth most awaited film with 11.4K people showing interest according to Book My Show.

The Air Force centered film is scheduled to hit big screens on 25th January 2024.

